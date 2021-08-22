Dulhan ka bindaas dance! Bride dances on road to welcome groom - WATCH viral video here

Its the wedding season and no wedding is complete without dance, be it baarati dance or sangeet performances. This lockdown season, various videos have surfaced on social media showing the unconventional ways in which weddings have been held, be it bride drinking before her wedding, bride and groom dancing together in their wedding or the bride going Burger King in her bridal wear before her wedding.

This time, the video will you amazed. In a viral video shared on social media, a bride is seen welcoming her groom during the baraati dance. The video, shared on Twitter by IAS P Narahari, shows the bride, in her full bridal wear, is dancing in front of her groom, and welcoming him.

Sharing the video, he wrote, This bride has truly danced for the groom. She is so happy welcoming him into her life. #truelove Wants to ride on his #Bulletbandi Lovely lyrics and song by @MohanaBhogaraju."

See the video here:

According to Telangana Times, the bride is Payyavula Sai Shriya, hails from Ponkal village, Jannaram mandal in Mancherial district. The overnight internet sensation was dancing to the tunes of “Bulleti Bandi…” by Mohana Bhogaraju. The incident happened on August 14. The groom is Akula Ashok, hailing from Ramakrishnapur. He works as a town planning officer at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

The woman dancing to welcome her husband for their wedding went viral on the internet and the video was forwarded many times on WhatsApp, Facebook, even attracting news channels.