Dulhan ki Saas ka dhaansu dance! Mother in law dances on stage during wedding - WATCH viral video here

Indian weddings are full of dance and music and it would not be wrong to say that no wedding in India is complete without pomp and show. The bride, groom, and all their relatives gather during the ceremonies and dance their hearts to celebrate the special occasion.

In a video that is now going viral on social media, the mother in law of the bride can be seen dancing with full energy on the stage. In the video, the bride and groom can be seen sitting on the stage after the varmala ceremony and the groom's mother suddenly breaks into dance with a wedding guest. The bride was left surprised at the dance moves of her mother in law.

The video has gone viral on social media and it was shared on Instagram by an account holder named i.am.sanam. The video has been liked by 93000 users so far. The caption of the video read 'My rockstar mother'.

In another video that is now going viral on social media, a bride and groom could be seen dancing with energy and thrill during the baraat. At first, the groom initiated the dance while the bride stood shyly, however, later the bride joined in on the fun too.

Together the couple danced their hearts out and impressed the wedding guests with their stunning dance moves. The video was shared on Instagram by a user named official_niranjanm87.