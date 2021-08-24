Jija-saali ki nokjhok: Dulhan teases her brother-in-law on her wedding day, WATCH viral video

Be it a reel life or real life, saalis (wife’s sister) have always been very close to their jijajis. Saalis in India are always ahead in pulling legs or making fun of their jijus (brother-in-law). Whereas, brother-in-law on the other side are never behind in protecting his sister-in-law, just like any brother. Now one similar video depicting the bittersweet bond between a saali and jijaji is going viral. It seems that the video is from saali’s wedding day.

In the video, a bride is seen holding a box and sitting with her jija ji. As soon as the bride open the box, she starts smiling. Popular Bollywood song “Wah wah Ram ji’ from Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit-starrer Hum Apke Hai Koun! is also heard in the background.

After opening the box, she starts teasing her jija through the lyrics of the song which is being played in the background. Though the face of jiju is not visible in the video, but it seems that he is also enjoying the way his sister-in-law is teasing him. It is still not clear whether the box that the bride is seen carrying in the video, is a gift from her jija ji or not. But needless to say, the bride is looking beautiful in the video.

The video has been shared by dulhaniyaa, on Instagram. While sharing the video, the user wrote, “Tag your beloved jijaji and didi in the comments.” The clip has been viewed more than 27,000 times. People are showering love after watching this video in comment box.