Devar-bhabhi ka bindaas dance! Sister-in-law and brother-in-law burn the dance floor on popular song - VIDEO goes viral

It seems that wedding videos are the in thing this season as they are going viral on social media. It would not be wrong to say that netizens are spending a lot of time in digging out old clippings from wedding ceremonies and sharing these clips on Instagram and other social media platforms.

One such old video of a Devar-Bhabhi has gone viral on social media as people are loving the duo's dance on popular Haryanvi song Gajban Pani Ne Chali.

The devar in this video is digital content creator Ankit Jangid. The video was uploaded by Jangid on his YouTube channel and it has now become a massive hit. You would be surprised to know that the wedding video dance has fetched over 23,252,587 views so far.

Recently another video has gone viral in which two sisters-in-law can be seen dancing with their brother-in-law, on dance floor. In the video that has gone viral on the internet, it can be seen that two sisters-in-law are dancing on the dance floor, to Haryanvi songs. Then the brother-in-law also reaches there and starts dancing like no one is watching. This video was uploaded two years ago on YouTube.

In this video, two sisters-in-law are dancing in such a way that anyone would feel like dancing after seeing them. Brother-in-law is also dancing fiercely with his bhabhis on dance floor. More than 4 lakh people have viewed this video on YouTube. One user commented, “My god... neither of the lady could match him....suberb man..” w