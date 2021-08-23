Dulhan ka gussa! Bride refuses to enter wedding venue until her favorite song was played - Watch VIRAL video here

A perfect marriage is among many dreams of a girl since childhood. Be it the perfect sangeet ceremony, their wedding dress, the wedding date, the perfect groom or the most important, their entry to the wedding. Bride's entry is most important event at a wedding as it is when everyone, including the groom sees how his would be wife is looking on her D-day. Mostly at weddings these days, bride's entry are planned, with song, dance and choreographed according to that.

However, in one such incident, a bride refused to enter her wedding venue and got angry because the song she chose was not played for her entry. The bride said she won't enter her wedding venue until the song will be played. In the viral video, she was seen saying in Hindi, "That song only will be played, I had told them."

The video has gone viral on social media and was first shared by a page named “The WeddingBrigade”.

The caption of the video read, “Watch the video to know why the bride didn’t want to enter the venue. Brides to be don’t forget to get your bridal entry song ready to avoid last-minute mishaps.”

See the video here:

Users reacted to the video, as one commented, Muhurat nikal jaye bhale hi. Par entry to entry song pe hi hogi nahi to karo wait. I can relate so much," while other wrote, "I feel her pain. this was exactly me and this exact song was played at mine."

What's your take on this video?