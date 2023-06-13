'Disgusting': Kanye West slammed for serving sushi on naked women at 46th birthday bash

Netizens slam Kanye West for serving Sushi on naked women at his birthday party

American singer and rapper Kanye West has been grabbing headlines for his recent birthday celebrations wherein he could be seen serving sushi on naked women. The singer received backlash after the video from his birthday celebration took rounds on social media. The video left fans irked who slammed the singer for ‘disgusting’ behavior.

On Monday, Pop Crave took to Twitter and claimed to have access to Kanye West’s birthday celebration party where the food was being served on naked women. Sharing the photos from the party, the portal wrote, “Kanye West included the Japanese practice Nyotaimori at his 46th birthday party last night, which involves serving sashimi or sushi off the naked body of a woman.” A video from the alleged party is also going viral on social media and has left fans irked.

Kanye West included the Japanese practice Nyotaimori at his 46th birthday party last night, which involves serving sashimi or sushi off the naked body of a woman. pic.twitter.com/c2XdnoCd9n — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 11, 2023

kanye eating sushi off a butt naked woman while his come to jesus music plays got me crying pic.twitter.com/WulImGKbmk — Kenny Bear (@RapDose) June 12, 2023

Netizens slammed the singer and criticized his way of celebrating in the comment section, One of the comments read, “misogyny at its finest.” Another wrote, “he’s getting weirder and weirder each day.” Another user commented, “I can't even understand how this man has fans, everything I hear about him is so disrespectful, rude, and silly, and incredibly he always manages to improve himself.” Another comment read, “Great example for his daughter North who was in attendance. Smh Kanye has become an awful individual without Donda.”

Many users also compared the set-up at his birthday celebrations with the Samantha Jones scene in the movie first Sex and the City, wherein Kim Cattrall was seen doing something similar, and some were even concerned about the presence of his daughter North West at the party.

Meanwhile, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West were also seen bonding with Bianca Censori by the paparazzi. The singer is best known for his songs like Homecoming, Get Em High, Selah, Ghost Town, and Fade among others.

