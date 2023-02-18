Search icon
Desi girl scintillating belly dance burns Instagram, video is viral

The video was posted on Instagram by a woman named Khushi Sharma and you won’t be able to stop watching it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 01:34 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: The internet is replete with videos of talented dancers, and one such woman's performance has piqued the interest of netizens. So, a video of a girl extraordinarily graceful belly dance performance has gone viral on the internet. The video was posted on Instagram by a woman named Khushi Sharma and you won’t be able to stop watching it.

In the amazing clip, Khushi weaved magic with her mesmerizing belly dance performance. She was grooving to peppy beats that were playing in the background. Her fluid-like moves were the highlight of her captivating performance, which you should not miss.

The video amassed over 664,000 views after being shared online. Netizens were mighty impressed with the woman's graceful performance and praised her in the comments section. The comments section is replete with words like “amazing”, “hot” and “sexy”.

Check out more comments below.

"Just nailed it girl," wrote one Instagram user. "Would love to see you perform with #norafatehi," said another. "One of my fvr8s belly dancers," a third said. "This was incredible. Excellent work!!!! "remarked a fourth. Many people also left comments with fire and love-struck emoticons. What do you think of this video?

Ponniyin Selvan-1, RRR, KGF 2, Kantara: Pan-India blockbusters that amazed audiences globally in 2022
Urfi Javed photos: Actor shuts troll who asked her to not distance herself from Islam, says 'I am an...'
From breaking Sachin’s record to incredible consistency in Ranji Trophy: The story of Sarfaraz Khan
Happy birthday Amy Jackson: Photos of 2.0 actress that proves she is the hottest mumma of the town
Meet Jitendra Mani, IPS officer who lost 46 kgs in just 8 months
