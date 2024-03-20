'Dawood Ibrahim did a lot for Muslims': Star cricketer's shocking remarks on underworld don go viral

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress who got divorced from popular actor in 6 months, then married another star, but after 14 years..

BGMI: Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2024 with prize pool of Rs 20000000 announced, to begin on…

Meet Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's lesser-known sister who married their friend, now lives in Goa, she is...

Meet actress whose father was IRS officer, married man with over Rs 1000 crore net worth, hid her marriage, husband is..

Delhi-NCR to get hotter, check IMD forecast for next 7 days

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

US Presidential Elections 2024: Donald Trump wins Republican primary in Illinois

Meet actress who got divorced from popular actor in 6 months, then married another star, but after 14 years..

BGMI: Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2024 with prize pool of Rs 20000000 announced, to begin on…

9 actresses who disappeared from TV after successful careers

7 best coffees in the world

8 benefits of dinking warm water on empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Meet actress who got divorced from popular actor in 6 months, then married another star, but after 14 years..

Meet actress whose father was IRS officer, married man with over Rs 1000 crore net worth, hid her marriage, husband is..

Prime Video releases first looks of Mirzapur 3, Paatal Lok 2, Panchayat 3; fans ask 'release date kahaan hai'

HomeViral

Viral

'Dawood Ibrahim did a lot for Muslims': Star cricketer's shocking remarks on underworld don go viral

The cricketer went on to laud Ibrahim's contributions to the Muslim community, stating that his actions would be remembered for a long time.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 09:16 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Image source: ANI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad is in the headlines again and this time he has praised underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, who is also his relative, stating that Ibrahim has "done a lot for Muslims".

Speaking in an interview with Pakistani journalist Hassan Nisar's YouTube channel, Miandad highlighted his long-standing acquaintance with Ibrahim, particularly in Dubai, where he resides. Miandad expressed pride in the fact that his son is married to Ibrahim's daughter, Mahrukh, emphasising her education background in convent and university settings.

Miandad went on to laud Ibrahim's contributions to the Muslim community, stating that his actions would be remembered for a long time.

The marriage between Miandad's son, Junaid, and Ibrahim's daughter, Mahrukh, took place in 2005 in Dubai under tight security measures.

Dawood Ibrahim, however, remains a wanted terrorist in India, accused of masterminding the devastating 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai, which resulted in the loss of around 260 lives. He leads the notorious D-company, a criminal syndicate known for its activities in India, and is listed by Interpol as a wanted criminal for various crimes, including organised crime.

Despite rumours circulating on social media last December about Ibrahim's alleged hospitalisation in Pakistan’s Karachi due to severe health complications, there was no official confirmation regarding his condition or the veracity of the reports suggesting foul play.

Miandad's praise for Ibrahim has drawn criticism, especially given Ibrahim's criminal status and involvement in acts of terrorism. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Varanasi Lok Sabha Constituency: Things to know

This star kid’s mother tried to kill him, he sold car for money during lean phase, battled depression after...

Flipkart, IIT Delhi to research on personas to boost personalised suggestions

US: Indian-origin student Paruchuri Abhijit killed in Massachusetts, 9th case of 2024

Rs 451 crore necklace, Rs 450 crore home, Rs 277 crore horse farm: Expensive gifts billionaires bought for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement