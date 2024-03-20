'Dawood Ibrahim did a lot for Muslims': Star cricketer's shocking remarks on underworld don go viral

The cricketer went on to laud Ibrahim's contributions to the Muslim community, stating that his actions would be remembered for a long time.

Former Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad is in the headlines again and this time he has praised underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, who is also his relative, stating that Ibrahim has "done a lot for Muslims".

Speaking in an interview with Pakistani journalist Hassan Nisar's YouTube channel, Miandad highlighted his long-standing acquaintance with Ibrahim, particularly in Dubai, where he resides. Miandad expressed pride in the fact that his son is married to Ibrahim's daughter, Mahrukh, emphasising her education background in convent and university settings.

The marriage between Miandad's son, Junaid, and Ibrahim's daughter, Mahrukh, took place in 2005 in Dubai under tight security measures.

Dawood Ibrahim, however, remains a wanted terrorist in India, accused of masterminding the devastating 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai, which resulted in the loss of around 260 lives. He leads the notorious D-company, a criminal syndicate known for its activities in India, and is listed by Interpol as a wanted criminal for various crimes, including organised crime.

Despite rumours circulating on social media last December about Ibrahim's alleged hospitalisation in Pakistan’s Karachi due to severe health complications, there was no official confirmation regarding his condition or the veracity of the reports suggesting foul play.

Miandad's praise for Ibrahim has drawn criticism, especially given Ibrahim's criminal status and involvement in acts of terrorism.