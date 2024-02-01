CBSE class 9 book adds chapter on dating and relationships, Tinder India reacts

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in India has introduced dedicated chapters on dating and relationships in its Value Education books for class 9 students.

Navigating the complex landscape of love and relationships has always been a challenge, but it's particularly daunting during the teenage years. The excitement of crushes and budding romances is often accompanied by confusion and complications. In India, where discussing such matters with parents is often uncomfortable, teenagers frequently turn to the internet or friends for advice, which may not always be reliable. Recognizing this need for guidance, families and schools are now taking a proactive role in educating teens about healthy relationships and how to identify unhealthy ones.

A significant stride in this direction has been made by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in India, which has introduced dedicated chapters on dating and relationships in its Value Education books for class 9 students. These chapters delve into the intricacies of relationships and provide explanations for popular dating terms such as 'ghosting,' 'catfishing,' and 'cyberbullying.' Additionally, topics like crushes and ''special'' friendships are elucidated through simple stories and examples.

9th class textbooks nowadays pic.twitter.com/WcllP4vMn3 — khushi (@nashpateee) January 30, 2024

@nashpatee shared images from the book on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, ''9th class textbooks nowadays.'' The online community responded positively, expressing surprise and appreciation for CBSE's initiative. Tinder India also chimed in, suggesting that a chapter on navigating breakups might also be beneficial.

next chapter : how to deal with breakups — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) January 31, 2024

Users on the internet welcomed the move, with one individual requesting, ''Send me the book; I need to read the whole chapter.'' Another user recalled, ''We weren't allowed to even be friends with boys back then. This is gr8.''

Praising the development, a third user stated, ''I think it's a good move. It's the era of the internet; kids are exposed to lots of stuff. Teaching teens about 'understanding' themselves and their partners will do them good in the long run. Maybe we will finally be able to come out from toxic cycles.''

Others also expressed their approval, with one user noting, ''This is honestly great. The real growth in the Indian Education System everyone wants to see.'' Another added, ''I think it's a good thing, I just hope the teachers are actually teaching these things and not brushing it off like the reproduction chapters.''

Highlighting the urgency of such education, a sixth user emphasized, ''Good. This is Required hai. Many teenage suicides, depression, and substance abuse are happening in India because of confused love emotions.''