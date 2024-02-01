CBSE class 9 book adds chapter on dating and relationships, Tinder India reacts

Twitter
Headlines

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England match

Heeramandi first look: Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari fight for love, power, freedom

'Not very much came out of it...': Shashi Tharoor after FM Sitharaman's Budget 2024 speech

Former US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for Middle East Policy

Meet man, who faced 150 rejections, built Rs 64000 crore company, his father is Mukesh Ambani's...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England match

Heeramandi first look: Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari fight for love, power, freedom

Former US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for Middle East Policy

10 best Indian war movies ever made

Tips to prevent cotton clothes from fading 

8 most useful excel keyboard shortcuts

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Heeramandi first look: Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari fight for love, power, freedom

Meet actor who made debut with SRK, worked in many flop films, no solo hit, quit acting, is now a CEO with net worth..

Meet actress who worked with Deepika, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, quit acting after few films due to..

HomeViral

Viral

CBSE class 9 book adds chapter on dating and relationships, Tinder India reacts

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in India has introduced dedicated chapters on dating and relationships in its Value Education books for class 9 students.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Navigating the complex landscape of love and relationships has always been a challenge, but it's particularly daunting during the teenage years. The excitement of crushes and budding romances is often accompanied by confusion and complications. In India, where discussing such matters with parents is often uncomfortable, teenagers frequently turn to the internet or friends for advice, which may not always be reliable. Recognizing this need for guidance, families and schools are now taking a proactive role in educating teens about healthy relationships and how to identify unhealthy ones.

A significant stride in this direction has been made by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in India, which has introduced dedicated chapters on dating and relationships in its Value Education books for class 9 students. These chapters delve into the intricacies of relationships and provide explanations for popular dating terms such as 'ghosting,' 'catfishing,' and 'cyberbullying.' Additionally, topics like crushes and ''special'' friendships are elucidated through simple stories and examples.

@nashpatee shared images from the book on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, ''9th class textbooks nowadays.'' The online community responded positively, expressing surprise and appreciation for CBSE's initiative. Tinder India also chimed in, suggesting that a chapter on navigating breakups might also be beneficial.

Users on the internet welcomed the move, with one individual requesting, ''Send me the book; I need to read the whole chapter.'' Another user recalled, ''We weren't allowed to even be friends with boys back then. This is gr8.''

Praising the development, a third user stated, ''I think it's a good move. It's the era of the internet; kids are exposed to lots of stuff. Teaching teens about 'understanding' themselves and their partners will do them good in the long run. Maybe we will finally be able to come out from toxic cycles.''

Others also expressed their approval, with one user noting, ''This is honestly great. The real growth in the Indian Education System everyone wants to see.'' Another added, ''I think it's a good thing, I just hope the teachers are actually teaching these things and not brushing it off like the reproduction chapters.''

Highlighting the urgency of such education, a sixth user emphasized, ''Good. This is Required hai. Many teenage suicides, depression, and substance abuse are happening in India because of confused love emotions.'' 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Man makes 'chicken tikka masala cupcake', internet asks 'are you serious'

Ferraris, Lamborghinis among 41 super-expensive cars seized from Mukesh Ambani’s mall

Meet IIT graduate genius who hired IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, earns whopping Rs 72 lakh salary per day, he is…

PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 76th death anniversary

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi sentenced to 14 years in jail in Toshakhana corruption case

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE