Bizarre! Man finds six-decades-old McDonald's forbidden meal inside bathroom wall

In a bizarre incident, a man from Illinois, United States got a surprise treat when he found McDonald's meal inside his bathroom wall. However, he could not enjoy it as the meal was six decades old. The man named Rob Jones and his wife were removing a toilet roll holder when they came across a cloth stuck behind plaster.

To their surprise they found a 1950s McDonald's hamburger and half-eaten fries wrapped inside it. Their home was built in the year 1959. This means that the meal sitting inside the bathroom wall is more than 60 years old. "We pulled the rag out and could feel something wrapped inside it. We were happy to find just the McDonald's bag and not something worse," Jones told a media house.

A McDonald's restaurant was just down the road from Rob's house. The restaurant had opened in 1955. Taking to Reddit, Jones posted the photos of the meal under the username slamminsammy2109. Some users jokingly asked how the meal tasted and another used the term, 'forbidden fries'.

"I need to check inside my walls now," wrote an user. "McDonald's fries never go bad. It's just an urban legend," read another comment. People on Reddit were curious as to in what state the fries were. Was there a smell? someone asked. "There was no smell and surprisingly no trace of mice." Jones said.

The 50s logo on the wrappers features McDonald's original mascot, Speedee, holding up a sign saying, "I'm Speedier" and "Custom built hamburgers." The signature McDonald's golden arches weren't formally used as the fast-food company's logo until 1961.