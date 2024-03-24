Twitter
Bengaluru man receives replacement of mom’s gujiya mould in record 3 minutes courtesy of Blinkit, CEO reacts

Blinkit, a leading player in India's Q-commerce scene, made headlines with its lightning-fast delivery of a gujiya mould in Bengaluru

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 01:33 PM IST

In the rapidly evolving landscape of Indian e-commerce, the emergence of quick commerce, or Q-commerce, has sparked a fierce competition between platforms like Blinkit and Zepto. Blinkit, an online grocery store, has gained traction by focusing on ultra-fast deliveries, revolutionizing the convenience of shopping from home. Recently, the company achieved a remarkable feat by delivering a gujiya mould to a Bengaluru-based customer in just three minutes.

The astonished customer, Tanay Srivastava, shared his experience on social media, praising Blinkit's operational efficiency. Srivastava recounted how he urgently needed a gujiya mould and decided to order it from Blinkit. To his amazement, the product arrived within three minutes, intact and ready to use. Sharing screenshots of the order summary and a snapshot of his mother using the mould in the kitchen, Srivastava expressed his newfound admiration for Blinkit's swift service.

"Mum's Gujia mould broke. Couldn’t go to get one immediately. Ordered from Blinkit. It arrived in 3 freakin minutes. This is some level of operational excellence. Two years back I believed Blinkit was weak operationally. Perspective changed," Srivastava wrote, underscoring the transformative impact of Blinkit's rapid delivery.

Albinder Dhindsa, the founder of Blinkit, chimed in on the conversation, expressing delight at Srivastava's changed perspective. "Glad we were able to change your perspective! Happy Holi to you and the family," Dhindsa commented, extending festive wishes to the customer.

Srivastava's tweet quickly gained traction, garnering over 8,000 views and numerous likes. One user humorously remarked, "Blinkit took its name way too seriously," highlighting the astonishing speed of the delivery.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
