Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's invite for Jamnagar celebrations go viral

A digital invite for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has been sent across to close friends and family apart from global celebrities.

Son of Mukesh Ambani is all set to tie the knot with businessman Viren Merchant's daughter. Wedding preparations for Anant and Radhika Merchant are in full swing. As per various reports, A digital invite for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has been sent across to close friends and family apart from global celebrities. However, pre-wedding celebrations will start on March 1 and continue till 3rd March 2024 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The Ambanis originally hail from Jamnagar. The grand wedding is one of the much-awaited events in the country. The wedding date still needs to be confirmed.

“With hearts full of joy and excitement, we invite you to the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika at our home in Jamnagar. We look forward to having you with us to share in our joy, love, and laughter, and create memories that we’ll cherish forever,” the invite reads.

Wedding invite details:

An Evening in Everland on March 1, 2024: Step into the magical world of music, dance, visual artistry and a special surprise.

A Walk on the Wildside on March 2: A unique experience at the Vantara Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre.

Mela Rouge: A beautiful carnival setting the stage for an unforgettable night of song and dance.

Tusker Trails on March 3: Savour a delightful lunch and spend the afternoon surrounded by the wonders of nature.

Hastakshar: Join us in the valley of Gods to celebrate the promise of love.