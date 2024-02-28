Twitter
Alauddin Khalji was madly in love with this slave, his end was horrific

In the late 13th century, Alauddin Khilji seized power in Delhi, aided by his trusted advisor Malik Kafur.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Feb 28, 2024, 01:10 PM IST

In the tumultuous corridors of thirteenth-century Delhi, the ascension to power often came with a steep price tag. Alauddin Khilji's gripping tale epitomizes this, marked by ambition, intrigue, and ultimately, betrayal.

Ascending the throne of Delhi in 1296, Alauddin Khilji's reign was fraught with challenges from the outset. Mongol invasions threatened the stability of his rule, necessitating a capable ally. Enter Malik Kafur, a figure shrouded in history, yet whose influence would leave an indelible mark on the Sultanate.

Legend has it that Malik Kafur's prowess so enamored Alauddin that he became the Sultan's right hand, entrusted with crucial decisions and military campaigns. Building on the expansionist policies of his predecessors, Alauddin set his sights on South India, with Kafur proving instrumental in executing these ambitions.

But power, as history often shows, is a double-edged sword. The allure of Queen Padmavati of Chittor proved to be a pivotal point. Encouraged by Kafur, Alauddin laid siege to Chittor, yet the prize eluded him, stoking his ire and suspicion towards his trusted advisor.

Rumors swirled of Kafur's ambition, whispers of plots to usurp Alauddin's throne. Some historians suggest Kafur's clandestine machinations, poisoning the Sultan in a bid for power. Yet, conflicting narratives emerge, attributing Alauddin's demise to natural causes, casting doubt on Kafur's role in his death.

Following Alauddin's passing, Kafur's ascent seemed assured as he maneuvered to place his own son on the throne. However, fate took a dark turn. Alauddin's loyal bodyguards exacted a grim retribution, ensuring Kafur met a painful end.

The saga of Alauddin Khilji and Malik Kafur serves as a cautionary tale of ambition unchecked, of alliances forged and shattered in the pursuit of power.

