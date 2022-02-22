WATCH: Mithun Chakraborty grooves to Bappi Lahiri's 'I Am A Disco Dancer' with sons Mimoh, Namashi

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, who is a great dancer, recently paid tribute to late singer Bappi Lahiri with his two sons Mimoh and Namashi Chakraborty. All three grooved to Bappi da’s famous dong ‘I Am A Disco Dancer’. Also Read: I can beat my father in dancing, says Mithun's son Mimoh

In one of the BTS clips shared by a page named teamgolecha on Instagram, Mithun, Mimoh, and Namashi can be seen dancing on the sets of talent reality show ‘Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan’ on a song that was composed by Bappi Lahiri. For the unversed, ‘I AM A Disco Dancer’ song is from Mithun’s film ‘Disco Dancer.’

Filmmaker Farah Khan, who appeared as a guest on the show, also shared a video on her Instagram stories. Sharing the video, she wrote, “And now Namashi Chakraborty joins in. Too much fun. Miss you Bappi Lahiri. Your evergreen songs will always make us happy.”

In an interview with PTI, while talking about Bappi da, Mithun said, “The best part was that Bappi da understood my dancing. I brought something new-- disco dancing, which was a departure from others. Bappi da understood that I dance 'hatke' (different) and so he started giving music accordingly. It became like 1 1=2, hum jud gaye (we connected). When we became one, we gave legendary hits.”

Earlier, while speaking to Hindustan Times, Mithun talked about how the industry over the years has been changed. He also revealed his love for Allu Arjun and his super-hit film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

One being asked if he feels that Pushpa is similar to the movies that he did in 80's and 90’s, he stated, “Yes exactly like that, It is all about playing to the gallery. Allu's. Allu Arjun is a superstar and his superstardom has been used in the film with some fantastic timing. That is why people like it. I watched it. I found it beautiful. Allu has been one of my favourite actors.”