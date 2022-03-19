VIRAL! Mouni Roy makes fans sweat with jaw-dropping pool photos in grey bikini

Mouni Roy doesn't waste any time in impressing her followers with her performance and don't forget about her smouldering sexy photographs. As evidenced by her Instagram postings, the TV actress has incredible fashion sense. Mouni looks stunning in everything she wears, from Indian outfits to sultry bikinis.

She has now taken to Instagram to share photographs of herself sporting a grey bikini with a sarong and a huge hat.

Take a look:

Here’s what she posted on her Instagram stories:

Mouni recently dropped photos from her Holi celebration with her husband Suraj Nambiar. In one of the photos, she could be seen touching his feet.

They got on January 27 as per Malayali and Bengali rituals at the luxurious Hilton Resort in Goa. The couple kept it a private affair with their families and close friends attending the wedding ceremonies.

Mouni had been sharing beautiful and stunning photographs from her married life on her social media, from her honeymoon in Kashmir to her recent beach vacation. Earlier this month, Mouni had dropped attractive pictures from the beach flaunting her mehendi and traditional bangles on her Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni will be judging the dance-based reality show for kids, 'Dance India Dance Li'l Masters Season 5' along with Remo D'Souza and Sonali Bendre. She will also be seen in the much-anticipated film 'Brahmastra' in 2022. The Ayan Mukerji film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.