Urfi Javed names her dress 'Sheila Ki Jawani', netizens say 'iske kapde ka naam...'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On Monday, Urfi Javed was seen posing for the paps in a bold green outfit. While speaking to the paps, she revealed the name of her dress and the video has been doing rounds on social media.

Watch video:

On being asked to name her outfit, Urfi said, the name of her dress is 'Sheila Ki Jawani'. Netizens reacted to the clip, and one of them wrote, "itni uncomfortable hai phir b kyu pehnti hai ye sb pagl aurat." The second one said, "Ye sab dress pehan ne ke liye prize milna chahiye madam ko." The third one said, "Ye sab dress pehan ne ke liye prize milna chahiye madam ko."

On Sunday, Urfi was seen wearing a blue denim skirt with denim sleeves and a bralette that she made with clay. The Bigg Boss OTT fame captioned the reel as, “I wanna be pinky again” as she flaunts her pink hair in the video. She also accessorised her outfit with rings also made with clay.

Urfi’s bold choice has always been called out by the trollers and this time too her outfit made them speak out their views in the comment section. People found her outfit bizarre and one of them said, “Urfi dii iss video m thoda jyada ho gya …...thoda control krna sikh lo literally (Urfi Dii this time it is too much in this video, try to control a little)” another user said, “Nudity ko fashion kaise bol deti h ye (How can she call nudity as Fashion)” the third comment read, “Yrr tu kapde phnti kyu ho fashion ka mazak bana kr rakha h (Why do even wear clothes, you have made fashion a joke)” the fourth person commented, “Kitni besharam hai yr ye din par din iski besharmi aur bhi badhti ja rahi hai (How shameless she is, Her shamelessness is increasing day by day)”

Read|Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam alleges Priyanka Gandhi's personal secretary threatened her: 'Called me do kaudi ki...'