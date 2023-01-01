Tunisha Sharma case: Payal Rohatgi doubts if late actress had control over her finances, demands probe

Credit: Payal-Tunisha/Instagram

Actress Payal Rohatgi recently posted a story on her Instagram about the death of TV actor Tunisha Sharma in which she insisted on proper investigation of the case and if the late actress had control over her finances.

She wrote in her story, "Please investigate whether Tunisha was having control on her own finances? As I heard her respected mother saying that she paid the driver 50K for Sheezan that Tunisha took without her knowledge. So why did Tunisha take money from her driver to use? Also if she was planning to go to Chandigarh then all arrangements were being done by the mother as conveyed in her interview."

The former Bigg Boss 7 contestant added further, "Let the relevant authorities do their job. Let justice prevail in its karmic nature." TV and film actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul at Vasai on December 24. Her mother has filed a complaint against her co-actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan for causing her mental trauma and suicide.

Meanwhile, Sheezan's family has issued a statement slamming those media portals for 'maligning him' and 'dragging religion' in the case as his two sisters Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz have shared a statement on their Instagram handles. It read, "It breaks our heart how our silence has been understood as weakness. This is probably what they call 'Ghor Kaliyug'. Where's the research of some media portals before reporting things? Where's the common sense of the masses?".

"For all the people demeaning Sheezan - ask yourself this - are you talking based on the situation, or are you talking out of hate for a religion? Or are you talking out of influence from previous events? Stay woke, people! The journalism standards of a certain section of media have stooped so low that it only functions based on TRP. And YOU are their customer. Its equally your responsibility to report news with unreliable sources. Don't be fooled", their statement further added.

Concluding their statement, Sheezan's family wrote, "We also notice, and are very thankful for the masses as well as media portals who are able to see through the false narratives - we need more people like you. But all in all, it's so upsetting to see these people relentlessly malign Sheezan this way. From making up stories, to dragging religion into the matter and random people claiming to be our acquaintances for their 15-minute fame. This situation has really revealed how nasty some humans can get to defame someone. God bless Tunisha, and hope she is in a better place now." (With inputs from IANS)

