Spilitsvilla X4 promo: Furious Urfi Javed asks 'who do think you're talking to?' Netizens react

Splitsvilla X4

Spilitsvilla X4: The 14th season of the popular reality show Spilitsvilla is back, and the first promo of the love-hate game has two biggest surprises. Firstly, the showrunner, popular host Ranvijay Singha has been replaced with Arjun Bijlani. Secondly, the internet sensation, Urfi Javed joined the show as a contestant.

In the promo shared by MTV India, we get to see the basic premise of the show. 10 girls and 10 boys living on two islands will discover love through various tests and challenges. Only one duo will claim the throne and become the ultimate winner of the show.

Watch the promo

READ: Urfi Javed joins Sunny Leone- Arjun Bijlani hosted dating reality show Spiltsvilla X4

Apart from Sunny Leone's sizzling presence, Urfi Javed became the highlight of the promo. The Bigg Boss OTT star is not just an ordinary contestant. In fact, she has appeared to make the game of love difficult. In the promo, we can see Javed getting angry at contestants, and even lashed out asking, "who do think you're talking to?" Later, she continued stealing the moment by saying, "Phele suno."

As soon as the promo came out, Urfi's followers hailed her presence. A user asked, "What is Urfi doing there." Another user wrote, "Kashish,Hamid,Soundous n Urfi woahhhh......hope this will be the best season ever.... can't wait." A netizen stated, "Urfiiiiiiiii means this season already a blockbuster." Another netizen stated, "Soundous to baseer ki setting thi rodies mein bhai to bura man jayega Hamid ke sath apni setting ko dekh ka." Another users stated, "I don't believe ki Urfi aayi hai."

Earlier this evening it was reported that Urfi has been fond of the dating reality show for quite a long and being romantic the actress is more excited about being part of it. She was dating the TV actor Paras Kalnawat in 2017 but later, they parted ways. Spilitsvilla X4 will start from 12th November, every Sat & Sun at 7 PM.