Palak Tiwari slays trolls with savage reply, says 'yeh log kabhi khush...'

Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari is a true firebrand, as she's already ruling millions of netizens, and she is well aware of the dark side of the digital world- trolling. While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, the Bijlee Bijlee star cemented the fact that she doesn't care about negative comments, and she chose to ignore them, as these faceless people are unhappy souls. Tiwari added, "It doesn't affect me as much as people think it should. Kyuki maine realise kar liya hai ki ye log kabhi khush nahi honge(These people will never be happy). They have made a choice for themselves. They say, 'these celebrities get so dressed up, what are they doing, where are they going?' Theek hai chalo, I'll come out simple. Then they say 'She looks like this?' Who will give her work? Aisi toh meri dost dikhti hai."

READ: Palak Tiwari opens up on beauty standards in entertainment industry, calls it 'unattainable'

Palak further added that when an artist is trying to be themselves, or representing common people, then why should the troller get affected. "Toh dost dikhti hai that is the point right? You want someone on screen that represents you. Why is it bad that sometimes we look like you, have flaws, and have one eye bigger than the other?" She asked a valid question, "Why do you want someone to be impeccable when you are not. We are representing you."

Recently, Palak was asked about the importance of grooming herself in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. Palak noted that grooming helps with self-confidence, especially in the Hindi entertainment world, where you have to always be the greatest version of yourself. She added, “If you have these surgeries and all that, they have things to say about it, but if you don’t, then you are unadorned, and not ready. So you can never really truly please an audience with how you groom yourself, or not, because they will always portray their insecurities on to you. But grooming in this industry, I think largely means that you feel your best self. No matter how low you are feeling, you have to always appear exuberant about things, and be vivacious, and I think grooming yourself kind of helps you with that. But I think that’s all there’s to it.”



Palak will make her Bollywood debut with the horror film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.