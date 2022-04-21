Palak Tiwari opens up on beauty standards in entertainment industry, calls it 'unattainable'

Palak Tiwari/Instagram

Palak Tiwari, Shweta Tiwari's daughter, rose to fame after appearing in the song video 'Bijlee Bijlee' alongside Harrdy Sandhu. The stunning actress frequently posts photos and videos to social media. She is well-liked by a large number of people. The actress recently spoke out about the entertainment industry's beauty double standards and obsession with achieving a certain body type.

Palak was asked about the importance of grooming herself in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. Palak noted that grooming helps with self-confidence, especially in the Hindi entertainment world, where you have to always be the greatest version of yourself.

Palak also discussed the double standards of beauty, saying, people talk about how performers need to look presentable, yet there's so much contradictory conversation that actors, particularly fledgling actors and actresses, are setting an almost unreachable ideal of beauty. But she's noticed that it's not a standard that we establish for ourselves, but one that the audience sets for us.

She added, “If you have these surgeries and all that, they have things to say about it, but if you don’t, then you are unadorned, and not ready. So you can never really truly please an audience with how you groom yourself, or not, because they will always portray their insecurities on to you. But grooming in this industry, I think largely means that you feel your best self. No matter how low you are feeling, you have to always appear exuberant about things, and be vivacious, and I think grooming yourself kind of helps you with that. But I think that’s all there’s to it.”

Palak also spoke out on how a certain body type is encouraged in today's culture, claiming that there is no such thing as an ideal body type. She explained that she lives in India, where an ideal body type is a size medium, but that size mediums are fat shamed.