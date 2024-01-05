Shweta Tiwari shares experience working in Indian Police Force: ‘Filmy people make TV actors feel small but…’

Shweta Tiwari opens up on her experience working with Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi in Indian Police Force.

Rohit Shetty is all set to make his OTT debut with his upcoming high-octane cop drama starring Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi. The web series also stars television actress Shweta Tiwari. The actress shared her experience working in the series and revealed how she bagged the role.

In an interview with Indian Express, Shweta Tiwari talked about being a part of Rohit Shetty's cop drama and said, "First of all, it was an honour to be part of Rohit Shetty cop universe. When I first received the call from the office, I said yes instantly. When they asked if I wanted to hear the part, I just said no." She further recalled how she was scared of Rohit Shetty during Khatron Ke Khiladi and said, "I first met him during KKK, and I used to be very scared of him. I am still scared of him. The best part about him is how he makes everyone feel comfortable."

Shweta Tiwari further talked about how she felt comfortable at Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force set because she was not made to feel small despite being a TV actor and said, "When you meet filmy people, sometimes they make you feel you are small or you are from TV. But on this set, everyone had the same respect, the same value. It was amazing. Also working with these legends out here.. People often say they don’t need to rehearse, and here they were rehearsing their lines. And on top of that, the team…they were so good. When they set the scene with Rohit sir, I would wonder if we can match up to them. The way they delivered their dialogues. It was really an honour to be part of this cop world."

Indian Police Force is an action-packed cop drama series that also stars Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in significant roles apart from Shweta Tiwari, Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi. This series shows and honours the unwavering dedication, selfless service, and patriotism exhibited by police officers across India, who fearlessly risk everything in their commitment to safeguarding us. The series is scheduled to stream on Prime Video from January 19.