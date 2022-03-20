'Shark Tank India': Ashneer Grover's hilarious reaction to Ashish Chanchlani's spoof video goes viral

The business reality show 'Shark Tank India' had a dream run in its first season as the show received a thunderous response from the audience who even created hundreds of memes on the show and its seven judges aka 'sharks'. Popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani also made a spoof video on the business reality show recently and named it 'Sasta Shaark Tank'.

The spoof episode, with its duration of around 32 minutes, has gone viral on social media with over 23 million views on YouTube. In the video, famous YouTubers can be seen impersonating four judges of 'Shark Tank India' namely Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, and Anupam Mittal. Ashish himself becomes Paneer Grover, Simran Dhanwani becomes Babita Papad, Akash Dodeja becomes Chaman Gutka, and Kunal Chabria becomes Uttapam Misal.

Now, Ashneer Grover, who co-founded the fintech company BharatPe, has himself reacted to 'Sasta Shaark Tank' as he commented on the clip from the spoof episode that Ashish had shared on his Instagram handle. Ashneer called the spoof episode 'Sasta and Tikau' as he wrote, "Hilarious ! What acting by all the Sharks !! Sasta and Tikau".





Ashneer had also shared the video on his Twitter account when he responded to the allegations made against him by the BharatPe board for selling ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tickets for crores of rupees. He had slammed the company, from which he had recently resigned as Managing Director, by sharing a photo of himself with the firm's employees Suhail Sameer and Sumeet Singh seeing one of the matches in the tournament. In his follow-up tweet, Ashneer had shared the spoof video and tweeted, "Board waalo yeh sab Doglapan chodo aur yeh dekho - much more creative and fun for everyone. Great work by @ashchanchlani".

Board waalo yeh sab Doglapan chodo aur yeh dekho - much more creative and fun for everyone https://t.co/Jnr0ZDpa6P . Great work by @ashchanchlani — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 16, 2022



For the unversed, the other judges featured in the first season of 'Shark Tank India' were Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal. The show gave an opportunity to the young and budding entrepreneurs from across the nation to pitch their business ideas and earn investments from the 'sharks' in exchange for the latter's equity shares in their firms.