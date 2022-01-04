Sanjeeda Shaikh flaunts her sexy curves on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s song ‘Oo Antava’, video goes viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu won millions of hearts when her first item song ‘Oo Antava’ from the film ‘Pushpa’ was released. She amazed her fans with her sexy moves in the item number.

Now, popular television actress Sanjeeda Shaikh took to Instagram and dropped a video in which she can be seen flaunting her sexy black dress on Samantha’s song ‘Oo Antava’. In the video, she was wearing a black blouse, teamed up with a black skirt and black boots. Needless to say, the actress is looking gorgeous in the clip. The video has been doing rounds on social media. More than sixty thousand people have liked the post on the video.

One of her fans mentioned, “Kitni pyaari ho yaar,” while another wrote, “Hotness different level.” Another wrote, “You are beautiful beyond words!!” One social media user commented, “

You r amazing.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Sanjeeda last appeared in the movie ‘Kaali Khuhi’ which was released in 2020 and will next be seen in ‘Kun Faya Kun’ with Harshvardhan Rane.

Meanwhile, Samantha Prabhu has a huge fan following on social media, her fans love her for various reasons. However, the actress doesn’t give a damn about the trolls as she is least bothered about them.

After her separation from Naga Chaitanya, the actress has been sharing cryptic posts on Instagram. Earlier, she had shared a quote by Farida D that read, “Teach your sons not to sexually objectify women, instead of teaching your daughters not to be sexual. Because denying your daughter the right to sexual is another way of objectifying her.”

For the unversed, Samantha recently ended her four-year-old marriage with Naga Chaitanya. The latest rumour is that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya divorced over her refusal to avoid taking on bold scenes and item numbers in her films. Samantha was extensively ridiculed for her lip-lock sequence with Ram Charan in 'Rangasthalam' in 2018, just a few months after their marriage.