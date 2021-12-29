Rubina Dilaik takes sly dig at person who edited her throwback photo

Popular television actress Rubina Dilaik has a huge fan following on social media. She often stuns her fans with her sexy, bold, and beautiful pictures on Instagram. The actress gained popularity because of her strong opinions and heated arguments with other participants when was inside the ‘Bigg Boss 14’ house.

Without a doubt, Rubina’s fans loved her strong personality. Her fans usually share her pictures on their pages. Recently, one of her fan pages posted an edited picture of Rubina on Instagram. The photo features a throwback picture of the actress. Sharing the pic, the page wrote, “The struggle is real!” It was posted on December 14.

However, the picture didn’t go well with Rubia. She shared the same post and wrote, “I want to meet the genius who edited the ‘left’ picture…. And ask how badly beaten up was he/she with life…”

Take a look:

On Tuesday, Rubina dropped a video in which she can be seen grooving to ‘High School’.

For the unversed, Rubina won the 14th season of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. She herself revealed that her marriage was at the brink of a divorce when she entered ‘Bigg Boss’ house. Her husband Abhinav Shukla also confessed the same. However, the duo worked on their marriage and have emerged as one of the strongest couples in the television industry.