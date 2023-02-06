Rakhi Sawant and Adil Durrani part ways, actress says 'mera sikka hi khota hai'

File Photo

Television queen Rakhi Sawant has parted ways with their husband Adil Durrani after accusing him of cheating on her. She alleged that Adil in now with another woman and has decided to leave her.

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, the actress said, “The other day, he asked me to apologise in the media. He told me that he will come back only if I apologise. He told me that he will leave everything and will come back but he did not return.”

She further added, “He is staying with that girl. Shame on that girl. Finally, Adil has left me. Now, I have shared everything with the media.” Earlier, while speaking to the media, the actress had said, “Through you all, I would like to warn the girl in Adil’s life, who took advantage of the situation, when I was in Bigg Boss Marathi 4. I won’t take her name, but when the time is right, I will show all their photos. Adil made me remain silent about our marriage for eight months because of his affair with that woman. I was silent till now. He denied our marriage, and later because of media he got scared and accepted our wedding.”

Later, Adil reacted to the allegations and said, “Doesn’t mean if I don’t talk about a woman back I am wrong. It’s only because I respect my religion and I have learned to respect women. The day I open my mouth and speak what I am going through and what is she doing with me she can’t even open her mouth after that. So the only reason she wants to come every day and tell people that Adil is bad bad and bad.”

For the unversed, it was only a few days ago when Rakhi announced that she and Adil are married. They revealed that the couple got married last year, however, didn’t reveal it to anyone as Adil family was not happy with their relationship.

