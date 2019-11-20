Preity G Zinta joins the cast of American sitcom 'Fresh Off the Boat'

Preity G Zinta is rarely seen in the films and fans miss her performances on the big screen. The actor completed two decades in the film industry and has been loved for her cute dimples, pretty smile and beautiful performances in many of her films. After tying the knot with Gene Goodenough in 2016, Preity juggles between Mumbai and Los Angeles, thus taking less work in the movies. However, her last outing was Bhaiaji Superhit in which she was paired opposite Sunny Deol.

A while back, Preity gave an update on her professional life! She is all set to make her debut in American TV shows with Fresh Off The Boat. The show is currently in its sixth season now and Preity announced her being a part of it. She shared a mirror selfie clicked in her makeup room with a caption stating, "And so it begins... On location to shoot Fresh Off The Boat. Now that the first day of the shoot is over & I’m still alive and not shaking with nervous energy .... here is a photo It’s amazing how a change of scene can make you feel like a newcomer. Loving and absorbing it all. #day2 #Fotb #abcnetwork #foxstudios #Mina #makeup #ting"

Check it out below:

For the uninitiated, Fresh Off The Boat is based on the life of a Taiwanese-American family in Florida. It stars Randall Park, Constance Wu, Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen and Lucille Soong in the lead roles. The show has been on air since 2015.