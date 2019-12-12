'Part of mine wants to cut that part and throw it out': Salman Khan on hosting 'Bigg Boss'

During an interaction, Salman Khan spoke about hosting 'Bigg Boss' for a long time.

Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss for almost a decade now with Bigg Boss 13 is the fifth season. In the latest season, we saw the superstar losing his calm on every Weekend Ka Vaar episode over the contestants' aggression towards each other. It was also reported that Salman is likely to quit the show before the season ends owing to his health conditions. Talking about it, a source had told IANS, "Salman is quitting the show and Farah Khan will be taking over from January. He's expected to celebrate his birthday on the sets."

Now during an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Salman was asked if Bigg Boss has become a part of him. To which he said, "Yeah, a part of mine wants to cut that part and throw it out and the other part wants to keep it. And the latter is haavi on the part that wants to throw it out."

When further quizzed if he doesn't like the show, Salman replied, "I like it. It gets stressful, but I learn a lot. And I get to know where the country is going, what is happening to values, morals, scruples and principles. We see it right there, with celebrities."

He added, "The beauty is once they are out of the house, they are not like that at all. It’s not as if they are giving performances, the house makes them like that."

Meanwhile, talking about Salman's health conditions, a source had told Deccan Chronicle, "Salman has recovered from a health issue called Trigeminal Neuralgia, which doesn't allow him to get very angry as it will disturb his nerves. But every week, one or the other participant is getting on to his nerves, which is not good for Salman's health. Hence, this is certainly the last season of the show that he will be hosting."