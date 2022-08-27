Nora Fatehi, Urfi Javed, Karan Johar burn the internet with their stylish looks at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa bash

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

After 5 years of wait, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is all set to premiere on Colors TV. On Friday, celebs including Urfi Javed, Nora Fatehi, and Karan Johar appeared at the launch party in stylish outfits. The photos went viral on social media.

Take a look:

Urfi opted for a sexy blue dress

Nora was looking sizzling hot in a designer silver outfit

Karan, on the other hand, was wearing a black outfit.

Urfi Javed recently revealed that since the individual obtained a morphed image of her, he has been harassing her. She wrote, “So this man has been harassing me for so long and now I had it . 2 years back someone morphed my photo and started distributing it , I had already filed a police complaint about that 2 years back and I went through hell at that time . I even uploaded a post 2 years which is still there on my profile . This man got a hold of that picture and had been blackmailing me to have video sex with him or else he will distribute the picture on various Bollywood pages and ruin my career . Yes , he was blackmailing me to cyber rape me (that’s the word for it ) It’s not him that I’m disappointed in , I filed an F.I.R on 1st at Goregaon police station @mumbaipolice. It’s been 14 days no action has been taken till yet ! I’m so so disappointed . I had heard so many good things about @mumbaipolice but their attitude towards this man is weird . Even after informing them that he has done with to idk how many women , still no action . Anyways this man is a threat to society , women . He shouldn’t be allowed to live freely . The last picture is of his best friend , sera Kishore . I had worked with her sister Ashna Kishore , I contacted the sisters , sent them proof how he’s been blackmailing me and what all he has done to other girls but guess what , these girls bluntly chose to ignore the proofs and supported him saying all 50 girls are lying including me ! Wow . These girls were chilling with this man the night he started blackmailing me , I tried contacting them but no response , no help . Idk what action police will take now but just wanted to tell everyone about this man who is freely working in the Punjab industry .”