Nia Sharma sets internet on fire in pink monokini, bold video goes VIRAL

Nia Sharma is one of India's most well-known television personalities. The actress's most recent music video, 'Phoonk Le,' has gone viral on the internet. Her scorching and deadly dance moves have drew audiences from all around the world.

Nia has now shared a video of herself in a pink monokini on Instagram. She can be seen in the video posing and goofing around while flaunting her enviable curves.

Take a look at the video here-

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sharma had confessed that she had to beg and cry for getting paid for her work. She said, “You work your a** off and you are begging for your payments. I have gone through that and I have fought. Like, ugly fights. I was the person, call it my bachpana (childishness) or whatever, I used to stand outside the studio. ‘Until my payment is made, I will not work.’ Yes, I have given those ultimatums because there was no other way my payment was going to be made. We have been made to beg, to cry and to plead.”

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Nia talked about how she can never get used to being complimented. "Sometimes all it takes is a thank you to the other person complimenting you. But somehow, I can't do it. I can't digest it. Somebody tells me, 'Nia you look so pretty, you are so hot,' and I take it like, 'Why is he trying to tell me wrong things' because I don't get it."

Nia has been a part of multiple serials such as 'Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha', 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ and 'Jamai Raja'