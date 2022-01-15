Nia Sharma burns up the internet in pink monokini with plunging neckline, pics go viral

Nia Sharma is one of the most popular television personalities in India. 'Phoonk Le,' the actress's most recent music video, has gone viral on the internet. Audiences have flocked to see her hot and deadly dancing moves.

Nia has now resorted to Instagram to post photographs of herself wearing what appears to be a bodysuit.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actress uploaded a video in which she can be seen attempting pole dance. She is really enjoying putting her physical strength to the test for she captioned the video as "Never felt my bones cracking. The very good part is motivating."

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sharma had confessed that she had to beg and cry for getting paid for her work. She said, “You work your a** off and you are begging for your payments. I have gone through that and I have fought. Like, ugly fights. I was the person, call it my bachpana (childishness) or whatever, I used to stand outside the studio. ‘Until my payment is made, I will not work.’ Yes, I have given those ultimatums because there was no other way my payment was going to be made. We have been made to beg, to cry and to plead.”

Nia has been a part of multiple serials such as 'Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha', 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ and 'Jamai Raja'