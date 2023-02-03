'Mujhe fridge mein nahi jaana': Rakhi Sawant reveals why she took marriage issues with Adil Durani to media

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant is crying before the media, and she wants to save her troubled marriage with Adil Durrani. On every alternative day, Rakhi has been captured by the paparazzi, and she starts calling out for help. According to Rakhi, Adil is ignoring her because he's having an affair with another woman.

Yesterday, Rakhi was captured outside her gym. As soon as she saw the cameras, Rakhi requested paps not to capture Adil as he has used her for fame. She went on further and claimed that while Rakhi was in Bigg Boss Marathi 4, Adil got romantically involved with another girl. Rakhi stated that she has all the proofs, videos, and photos of the girl, and she will reveal them before the media if she's been forced to do so.

READ: Drama over wedding, U-turn over miscarriage and more: Why nobody rightly takes Rakhi Sawant seriously anymore | Opinion

Through media, She warned the other girl not to ruin her relationship with Adil. "Ek aurat aurat ka ghar tod rahi hai. Aadmi toh hota hi kutta hai. Tum jaoge toh karega hi. Tum ek shaadi shuda aurat ki zindagi kharab kar rahi ho (A woman is breaking another woman's home. Men are dogs. You are spoiling someone's home). You should thank me for not taking your name or making your videos viral," she said cryingly.

Here's the video

Rakhi even justified why she's taking her personal issues to the media, and hinted about Aftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walker case. "Kehte ho na media mein kyun aati ho, baat ghar pe hi rakho. Ghar pe reh ke mujhe fridge mein nahi jaana hai (You say that don't go to media, and solve it inside the house. I don't want to ended up in fridge, thus I took my issues outside the house). I will fight for my rights as a married woman." Rakhi further added that the other woman has Adil's support and she has told Rakhi that Adil will divorce her.