Lock Upp Finale: Munawar Faruqui wins Kangana Ranaut's show

Lock Upp Finale: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui beat Anjali Arora and Shivam Sharma in the finale race.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 08, 2022, 12:56 AM IST

Munawar Faruqui

Lock Upp's finale night ended on a high note, as stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui beat Payal Rohatgi and become the winner of the show. 

Here's Munawar as the winner

Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp entertained the audience for 10 weeks, 70 days, and it has clocked more than 500 million views.

 

 

