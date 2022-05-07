Lock Upp Finale: Dark secrets of finalists Munawar Faruqui, Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, Anjali Arora

Lock Upp Finale: As the reality show is coming to its end, let's take a look back at the darkest secrets of the finalists.
One of the most interesting parts of Lock Upp was the buzzer round. During this stage, nominated contestants used to get a chance to save themselves by sharing their unknown side before the audience. Munawar Faruqui, Shivam Sharma, Anjali Arora, Payal Rohtagi, Prince Narula and Azma Fallah are ready to win the title of Lock Upp winner. As the show will have its grand finale tonight, let's take a look back at some shocking surprising secrets of your beloved finalists. (All images source: File Photo)
1. Munawar Faruqui
The stand-up comedian Munarwar Faruqui has been one of the most loved contestants on the show. Apart from spreading laughs, he made us emotional when he shared about his dark childhood. In one of the episodes, Munawar said that he was sexually assaulted by two of his close relatives, and they continued it for 5 years.
2. Shivam Sharma
The 'Boombam' entertainer of the show Shivam Sharma surprised everyone, including host Kangana Ranaut with his secret. In the early episodes, Shivam revealed that he had a physical relationship with one of his mother's close friends. Shivam said that he was very young at that time, and the lady was a widow. They got attracted to each other, and it led to sharing physical intimacy.
3. Anjali Arora
A week ago, Anjali Arora revealed that she attempted suicide in class XI. Anjali said that she bunked her tuition once and went to a cafe to have hukka where her brother's friend noticed her and called him up. Anjali further said that her brother arrived at the place, slapped her in front of everyone and took her home. er father then scolded her and even told her that from the next day onwards, she won't be allowed to go outside and her studies would be stopped. She, then revealed, that she attempted suicide by drinking phenyl.
4. Payal Rohatgi
The 'Ghayal Sherni' of the show Payal Rohatgi also surprised everyone when she shared that there was a time she attempted suicide. Payal discussed that she had gone through depression due to a toxic relationship in the past. Payal further admitted that she became a heavy drinker, and was also on prescription drugs.
5. Lock Upp grand finale
After entertaining the audience for the last 10 weeks, Lock Upp will get its first winner tonight. It will be interesting to see who will claim the crown.