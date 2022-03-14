‘Lock Upp’: Ali Merchant reveals REAL reason behind his divorce from Sara Khan

On Monday, Ali Merchant entered Kangana Ranaut’s show ‘Lock Upp’ and surprised everyone. His ex-wife Sara Khan is one of the participants in the show, she was shocked to see him in jail. As soon as she saw him, the actress went away to the kitchen.

On his first day, Ali Merchant opened up on his relationship with ex-wife Sara Khan while speaking to Payal Rohatgi. He revealed the reasons why the couple couldn’t work on their relationship. The actor said that when Sara entered Salman Khan’s show ‘Bigg Boss 4’, they were in a relationship. However, after entering the show she came closer to co-contestant Ashmit Patel.

Seeing this, Ali entered the show and married her inside the house. They were given a special room after their marriage for ‘suhagraat’. But they did not misuse it as they were on TV. However, when Ali came out of the house, he saw people talking about their marriage, called it a publicity stunt. Their own family members were not happy after seeing them.

This made Ali upset, meanwhile, the actress was still inside the house. What broke him more was that Sara and Ashmit came closer again after his exit from the show. And it was all in the media, people were talking about them. Because of this he got carried away and met a girl in the club. He then cheated Sara with her, however, he was still figuring out what was happening in his life.

He thought he himself will tell all this to Sara when she will come out of the show, but it was already in the media. She came to know about this through media and it was happening so fast that they couldn’t understand how to handle things. Ali’s friends from the industry stopped talking to him, he didn’t get any work after this. He was left with 2-3 lakhs rupees. Even now he is still figuring out the reasons why all this happened in his past. However, he is happy that is mature now and has moved on in life.