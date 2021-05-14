'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13': Amitabh Bachchan asks 5th question for registration, know the answer here

The thirteenth season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is all set to make a comeback on TV. The quiz based show will follow a digital selection and screening process the year.

The registrations for ‘KBC 13’ kickstarted on Monday (May 10) at 9 pm. On Friday (May 14) megastar host Amitabh Bachchan asked the fifth question as per the registration process. Big B also asked everyone to work hard and register for the show if haven’t already.

Here's the fourth question asked by Amitabh Bachchan for 'KBC 13' registrations

Which country declared 2020-21 as the Mujib Year to mark the birth centenary of its leader?

The options are:

A) PakistanB) MalaysiaC) BangladeshD) Maldives

The correct answer is C) Bangaldesh.

Participants can answer the questions by logging in to the ‘Sony Liv’ App or by sending a SMS. To send answer via SMS participants need to send ‘KBC<space>Your answer<space>Age<space>Gender’ to ‘509093’.

While sharing the question, the channel airing the show wrote, "#KBC13 Here is the 4th question of the #KBC13 registrations. Please send in your answers before 9 PM tomorrow. @sonylivindia @amitabhbachchan.”

For the unversed, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is a television game show based on the British program 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' The show is loved by fans of the veteran superstar across the country. The show began in the year 2000 and since then, has had 12 seasons with registrations for the 13th edition underway.

While filming the 12th season of 'KBC' in July 2020, Big B and his actor son Abhishek Bachchan were both diagnosed with COVID-19 along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan, the time when India was witnessing the first wave of the deadly infection.