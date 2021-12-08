‘Isko koi kapde daan do’: Urfi Javed reveals how she turns stocking into top, gets trolled

Urfi Javed has been making headlines ever since she entered the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house. She is known for her weird fashion sense, unique outfits. The actress on Wednesday dropped a video in which she can be seen telling how to convert stockings into a top.

Urfi Javed took to Instagram and posted a video in which she can be seen making a top from her stockings. Sharing the video, Yes a top from stockings!! Watch till the end for the results!!” In no time, her video went viral, people started trolling her.

One of the Instagram user wrote, “Kangal..... Isko koi kapade daan do,” another mentioned, “

Bichari itni gareeb hai isliye kapde nai pehnti hai.” While there were people who supported her. One of them wrote, “Great hack. I have lot of stalkings will make 1.”

Earlier, Urfi Javed posted a carousel of photos on social media, where she was looking smoking hot in a corset with a dupatta. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Your wings already exists, all you have to do is fly!”

An Insta user pointed out that Urfi doesn't care to wear a bra, while another user termed her look as glamour and hot. Well, this is not the first time when Urfi have faced the heat of social media trollers. She gets targeted for being bold, but none of these trollers has affected Urfii's devil-may-care attitude and she keeps surprising everyone with her new appearances.

Days ago, Urfi made headlines for sporting a black cut-out dress that was inspired by none other than popular American model Kendall Jenner's old outfit. Urfi was trolled mercilessly for the rip-off ensemble, but nothing could stop the actress from showing off her attire4 and flaunting her svelte body.

On the work front, Urfi has done shows like 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga' and 'Bepannaah.'