Indian Police Force public review: Netizens slam Rohit Shetty's show for 'horrible writing' with 'no emotional connect'

Director Rohit Shetty's OTT debut series, Indian Police Force has failed to impress netizens, and it has met with some harsh criticism.

Director Rohit Shetty's OTT debut, the action thriller series Indian Police Force, has finally been released, and sadly the 7-episodes series failed to live up to the expectations of action lovers. On January 19, Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi-starrer series premiered on Prime Video, and a few hours after the release, several netizens expressed their views about the show.

A few netizens pointed out 'horrible' writing and other few netizens called the action and VFX of the show 'okayish' with 'no emotional connect'. Several internet users took their views about the Indian Police Force to X (formerly Twitter) and criticised the show. A netizen wrote, "Viewers saying things like - best series, great content, a must watch, gripping tale, action blockbuster on OTT etc. Really makes me wonder about the taste, intellect and basic sensibility among them. Like seriously guys... Come on!! #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime #indianPoliceForce."

Another netizen wrote, "Had a great expectation but couldn't imagine @iamrohitshetty makes so many basic mistakes in #IndianPoliceForce. Cops go out to encounter without bulletproof vests but just some nylon vests and another cop stands in front of the door only to be fired upon from behind the door." One of the netizens wrote, "High on action, less on the story with the predictable screenplay, Old school template... No emotional connect. Action sequences and BGM were good enough, Okayish VFX."

An internet user wrote, "Nothing stands out, horrible writing, filled with cringe moments, seems like a forced project. Another awful content from Shetty. If you skip it, you ain't missing out on anything. #IndianPoliceForce."

Here are the tweets

Viewers saying things like - best series, great content, a must watch, gripping tale, action blockbuster on ott etc. Really makes me wonder about the taste, intellect & the basic sensibility among them. Like seriously guys... Come on!! #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime #indianPoliceForce pic.twitter.com/buVttqAjWb — Faraz sayyed (@farazsayyed16) January 19, 2024

Had a great expectation but couldn't imagine @iamrohitshetty makes so many basic mistakes in #IndianPoliceForce.

Cops go out for to encounter without bullet proof vest but just some nylon vests and another cop stands infront of the door only to be fired upon from behind the door. — Venkat (@snakeyesV1) January 19, 2024

Koi ye bata do ki #IndianPoliceForce me ye peau d'orange filter lagane ka idea kiska tha?



Dhoop wala chashma laga ke dekh raha hu pic.twitter.com/h31OXJ1bpP — MohitVerse (@comicverseyt) January 19, 2024

#IndianPoliceForce



High on action, less on story with predictable screenplay, Old school template.. No emotional connect



Action sequences and BGM was good enough, Okayish VFX.. Border crossing scene



Overall an NO-SENSE action entertainer !!!



Rating : 2.5/5 pic.twitter.com/gzYTzFzqUr — SmartBarani (@SmartBarani) January 19, 2024

Nothing stands out, horrible writing, filled with cringe moments, seems like a forced project. Another awful content from Shetty. If you skip it, you ain't missing out on anything. #IndianPoliceForce pic.twitter.com/GssXEaKeh4 — Sasta Tarantino (@Sparkhi01) January 19, 2024

#IndianPoliceForce is a LAME reiteration of Shetty's theatrical releases vs something new and inventive



It's only highlight are some long shot action set pieces but the storytelling is bland, unintentionally funny & I can only handle the sepia tone & drone shots for so long pic.twitter.com/JMoIMR6mX4 — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) January 19, 2024

Apart from Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi, Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force also stars Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in significant roles. This series proudly honours the unwavering dedication, selfless service, and profound patriotism exhibited by police officers across India, who fearlessly risk everything in their commitment to safeguarding us. The series is currently streaming on Prime Video.