'Indian Idol 12': Shatrughan Sinha reveals real reason for rejecting 'Sholay', says happy Amitabh Bachchan got big break

The young and enthusiastic contestants of Sony Entertainment Television's singing reality show, 'Indian Idol Season 12' have been keeping the audience hooked with their soul-stirring performances. And the star-studded episodes week after week, are definitely raising the bar.

This weekend, the show is all set to welcome the legendary Bollywood star Shatrughan Sinha with his beloved wife Poonam Sinha for the 'Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha' special episode. The contestants will be seen showcasing their talent in front of the beloved guests and judges Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu Kakkar and Anu Malik.

During an engaging banter, judge Himesh Reshammiya will be seen revealing some unknown facts and trivia about the celebrated actor's film journey.

When asked by Himesh Reshammiya what the real reason for not taking up 'Sholay' was, Shatrughan Sinha said, "You can call it a 'human error'. Ramesh Sippy Saab used to make great films and he made Sholay which became the blockbuster and was praised by world's renowned filmmaker, Bharat Ratna and Oscar winner Late Satyajit Ray Saab who liked this film the most."

He further added, "During those times, I was continuously shooting for films which had two heroes and, somehow, we can call it a human error or my dates that were an issue due to which I couldn't sign the film Sholay. I'm sad but happy at the same time as due to Sholay, national icon Amitabh Bachchan who is my dear friend got such a big break."

Elaborating further he said, "Certain rejections of films occur due to dates issues. Even Amitabh Bachchan wanted to do 'Kali Charan' but he couldn't do it for a reason. It's generic in nature. Even Rajesh Khanna, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol must have rejected films for several reasons. Its habitual nature wise."

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmender, Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan starrer 'Sholay' revolves around how Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) hires small-time crooks Jai (Big B) and Veeru (Dharmendra), to take revenge and bring down dacoit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan).