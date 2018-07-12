Evan Rachel Wood was just as clueless about 'Westworld' season two as you

Had no idea what was happening in 'Westworld' S2: Evan Rachel Wood

Evan Rachel Wood has confessed that she had no idea what was happening in the season two of her show Westworld.

The 30-year-old actor, who plays the role of host Dolores in the high-concept HBO show, said that filming for the sophomore installment, which was not shot chronologically, was an "insane" acting experience.

"I had no idea what was happening in season two. At all. And we shot out of order, so most of the time. I mean, it was insane to be an actor on season two," Wood told Vulture.

"I don't know how I feel about it. But it was a ride. We stopped reading the call sheets. We would show up and Jeffrey (Wright) and I would ask what episode we were in. It was kind of that level of... We just lived in the moment in whatever scene that we were doing, and that's how we made it," she added.

The actor was responding to her co-star, Ed Harris' comments, who plays one of the central figures in the sci-fi drama.

Harris had said he would focus more on his character to avoid the complexity of the show's storyline.

"I got to the point last year when I would just focus on what was going on with the Man in Black because there's so much going on (in the show). Even when I watch it, and as much as I am a part of it, there's a lot of it that I don't always understand," he said.