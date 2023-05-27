'Yeh sab dikhana zaroori hai...': Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya brutally trolled for maternity photoshoot's BTS video

Stills of Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya from their photoshoot

Indian singer Rahul Vaidya and his actress wife Disha Parmar are expecting their first child. A few days back the couple has posted a maternity photoshoot on their social media handles. On Saturday, the couple posted a BTS video from their maternity photoshoot. In the video, the couple twinned in black, and they were dancing around with happiness like a kid. Rahul touches Disha's baby bump with love, and they even share an adorable kiss. Rahul and Disha uploaded the video on their respective Instagram handles, and wrote, "This video needs No Caption.. just (heart emojis)."

Here's the video

As soon as the couple uploaded the video, a section of netizens found the video unnecessary and a bit amusing. The couple got brutally trolled for their PDA. An internet user wrote, "Aaj kal ki nautankipan." Another internet user wrote, "Jyda social media mat karo. Sabki Nazar ek jaisa nhi hota." A netizen wrote, "Not sure why they have to do advertisement of their pregnancy." Another netizen added, "Kya yeh sab dekhna zarori hai duniya ke phele log ho kya jo duniya mein baby la rahe ho." One of the users wrote, "Baccha toh jaise inke hi ho raha hai."

On May 18, the actress shared a carousel post on her Instagram and broke the good news to her fans. In one photo, Disha and Rahul are posing together. The actor is holding a small blackboard with a special message, "Mummy and Daddy with a heart symbol. Disha also shared an early glimpse of a baby through ultrasound. The unborn baby is visible through the sonography, and it will melt your heart. Disha shared the post with the caption, "Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY."

Disha gained popularity by impressing the masses with her performance of Priya Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Disha and Nakuul Mehta's romantic drama became successful and they will be back with the third season.