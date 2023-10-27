'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has strongly reacted to Vicky Jain's insulting behaviour to his wife Ankita Lokhande.

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee stood in support of Ankita Lokhande and slammed her Vicky Jain, for insulting the actress in the Bigg Boss house.

Ankita and Vicky are among the most-discussed contestant duo from Bigg Boss 17. In the show, the couple argued over differences multiple times. However, in the past few days, Vicky has insulted Ankita. On Thursday, Vicky had an ugly argument, and he went on to say that he was ashamed of Ankita. He said, "Zindagi mai mujhe tu kuch de toh paayi nahi at least mujhe peace of mind hi de do." After Thursday's episode, several netizens trolled Vicky and supported Ankita.

Even Devoleena slammed Vicky Jain over her misbehaviour and insulting Ankita. On Friday, Devoleena took her concern and slammed Vicky on X (formerly Twitter), and wrote, "Husband/Wife ka mann mutau chalta rehta hai. But humiliating, insulting your wife every damn day is not at all entertaining nor it can't be a part of the game. #BB17."

Devoleena's tweet also won support from netizens. An internet user wrote, "It was humiliating to watch how he was treating Ankita yesterday." Another internet user wrote, "Yes I also feel the same...People should maintain the respect and dignity of their relationship game should be above." A netizen wrote, "Wahi toh every damn day...thik hai kabhi kabar arguments ho jaye but roz-roz woh bhi I think love marriage mujhe toh ab fake lagne lag gaya inka roz ka drama...#BiggBoss17."

The clip of Vicky's argument with Ankita went viral, and he got brutally trolled for it. One of the social media users wrote, “Such a bad husband she has..” The second one said, “Vicky is so rude with her... Whatever is he should not shout in front of others and push her.” The third one said, “Today I cried seeing Ankita crying... Her husband is such a bad husband... No one wants a husband like Vicky chhiiiii I hate him” The fourth person wrote, “She needs to get out of this toxic relationship."