Headlines

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

10 longest running reality shows in India

10 tips to manage anxiety, fear

10 food habits that can help reverse fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

HomeTelevision

Television

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has strongly reacted to Vicky Jain's insulting behaviour to his wife Ankita Lokhande.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 11:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee stood in support of Ankita Lokhande and slammed her Vicky Jain, for insulting the actress in the Bigg Boss house. 

Ankita and Vicky are among the most-discussed contestant duo from Bigg Boss 17. In the show, the couple argued over differences multiple times. However, in the past few days, Vicky has insulted Ankita. On Thursday, Vicky had an ugly argument, and he went on to say that he was ashamed of Ankita. He said, "Zindagi mai mujhe tu kuch de toh paayi nahi at least mujhe peace of mind hi de do." After Thursday's episode, several netizens trolled Vicky and supported Ankita. 

Even Devoleena slammed Vicky Jain over her misbehaviour and insulting Ankita. On Friday, Devoleena took her concern and slammed Vicky on X (formerly Twitter), and wrote, "Husband/Wife ka mann mutau chalta rehta hai. But humiliating, insulting your wife every damn day is not at all entertaining nor it can't be a part of the game. #BB17." 

Here's the tweet

Devoleena's tweet also won support from netizens. An internet user wrote, "It was humiliating to watch how he was treating Ankita yesterday." Another internet user wrote, "Yes I also feel the same...People should maintain the respect and dignity of their relationship game should be above." A netizen wrote, "Wahi toh every damn day...thik hai kabhi kabar arguments ho jaye but roz-roz woh bhi I think love marriage mujhe toh ab fake lagne lag gaya inka roz ka drama...#BiggBoss17."

Here's the photo

The clip of Vicky's argument with Ankita went viral, and he got brutally trolled for it. One of the social media users wrote, “Such a bad husband she has..”  The second one said, “Vicky is so rude with her... Whatever is he should not shout in front of others and push her.”  The third one said, “Today I cried seeing Ankita crying... Her husband is such a bad husband... No one wants a husband like Vicky chhiiiii I hate him” The fourth person wrote, “She needs to get out of this toxic relationship." 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

KGF, Kantara makers share captivating trailer of Project Tiger, documentary on India’s ‘incredible conservation journey'

Meet first Indian actress to deliver Rs 2000 crore film, not Madhuri, Alia, Deepika, Anushka Shetty, Priyanka,Nayanthara

CSK skipper MS Dhoni drops big hint on IPL future, says...

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma shows off her killer dance moves to Neha Kakkar's Gaadi Kaali song, video goes viral

Kangana Ranaut says she’ll marry within the next 5 years, reveals if it'll be arranged or love marriage: ‘I want to …'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE