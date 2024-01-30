'Dekh le bhai Chintu': Vicky Jain's mother takes a dig at Samarth Jurel, calls him 'chote log' in viral video

Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law, Ranjana Jain can be seen taking a dig at Samrth Jurel in viral video.

Bigg Boss Season 17 has been in the spotlight, with every contestant making headlines. Surprisingly, the one who gained the most attention wasn't even a participant but Vicky Jain's mother.

Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law, Ranjana Jain, became an internet sensation after appearing on the show. With some controversial statements about her daughter-in-law Ankita Lokhande, she became the most talked-about family member in the history of Bigg Boss. Her videos are going viral on social media, in one of the clips, she can be seen taking a dig at Samarth Jurel.

While supporting Ankita, she said that Samarth doesn't have any character. Ranjana also called him 'chote log' while giving an interview. The video is doing rounds on social media and netizens are reacting to it. One of the social media users wrote, "Apke bikki ka charitra to humne dekha auntie."

The second one said, "her mobile should be made public, she is a very talkative woman!" The third one said, "Senior ko jitna hai. To jigna ji ko bula ligiya aunty ji." The fourth one mentioned, "tumhare bikki ka to chota Bhai jaisa h bola tha wo to us hisaab se beta h aap ka aisa to na bolee."

Meanwhile, during the grand finale, Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law, Ranjana Jain, made another statement that stirred controversy about the actress. Salman Khan asked Lokhande and Ranjana to exchange vows with each other.

After making promises, Ranjana stated that Ankita should vow to never participate in a show 'jahan parivaar ki izzat mitti mein mil jaae (where the family's honor is tarnished).' In response, the Pavitra Rishta actress said, “I am a part of this industry, mumma. I am proud of it."

Following her evcition in Bigg Boss 17, Lokhande also shared a note on her Instagram, expressing, "A journey to be remembered & cherished forever! Thank you @beingsalmankhan for your kind words. Thank you @officialjiocinema @colorstv @endemolshineind for giving me this opportunity."

Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui became the winner of Bigg Boss 17, with Abhishek Kumar being announced as the runner-up.