Debina Bonnerjee slams trolls body-shaming her after pregnancy, calling 'chhoti haathi', says 'gaaliyon ko...'

Debina Bonnerjee reacts to trolls body-shaming her after the actress' second pregnancy, and calling her 'chhoti haathi'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 04:44 PM IST

Actress Debina Bonnerjee has reacted to trolls who body-shamed her after her second pregnancy. Debina is a proud parent of two adorable cuties, Lianna and Divisha with Gurmeet Chowdhary. Recently, the actress broke the silence on the hate and mean comments she receives on her social media over her body transformation. 

While speaking to the Times of India, Debina said, "You all comment ‘chhoti haathi’, ‘mini haathi’, don’t know why they are like music to my ears. Whenever I hear it, I think mehnaat karna mat ruko (don't stop working hard). When society taunts you, you take it positively and work towards your best." She further revealed her goal of achieving a bikini body again, and said, "The fat in the lower stomach feels solid. That is the most difficult part to reduce. But I will do it. Gaaliyon ko aane dijiye. Then I get more motivation. If I wear lose outfits, it is camouflaged. But I don’t want to camouflage. Want to wear a bikini again and flaunt again. I dream of it and keep working out." 

Before Debina, her husband Gurmeet opened up about mean comments they have received after the couple announced their second pregnancy. Gurmeet, who played Lord Rama in the 2008 mythological television series Ramayan aired on the now-defunct NDTV Imagine and fell in love with her on-screen Sita played by Debina, and later married her in 2011, has reacted to these trolls mentioning that they are not affected by the negative comments. 

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the Khamoshiyan actor said, "I do read the comments online, but when I sense it is turning into trolling, I stop reading it. So, that doesn’t affect us. And that is the reason why Debina and I are so chilled out. Hum jo hain, humme hi malum hai. Only we know our truths. Before having Lianna, we have walked on a very difficult road to get a child in our life, and bahut saare log usse road se guzarte hain. So, becoming parents for the second time is a miracle for us. We are blessed."

The actor even states that he always wished Lianna to grow up with a sibling as he continued, "I always wanted ke uska ek sibling ho, jiske saath woh badi ho. I think when a kid grows up with another, they are never lonely. Mere bhai aur mere mein bhi 11 mahine ka hi difference has bas, our parents looked after us together, and we grew up. So, I think it is the best thing to happen to us. Now, we will be a complete family, as it is often said, hum do, humare do."

 

