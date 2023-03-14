Search icon
CID producer Pradeep Uppoor passes away, Shivaji Satam pens heartfelt tribute

Apart from CID, Pradeep Uppoor also produced many popular serials such as Aahat, Satrangi Sasural, and SuperCops vs Supervillains among others.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 06:58 AM IST

CID producer Pradeep Uppoor passes away, Shivaji Satam pens heartfelt tribute
Pradeep Uppoor-CID/Twitter

Famous Indian producer Pradeep Uppoor, who bankrolled multiple films and serials such as Aamir Khan's Holi and Om Puri's Ardh Satya, passed away recently. His most renowned production has been the cult Indian police procedural series CID, which he made under his banner Fireworks Productions.

The veteran actor Shivaji Satam, who played ACP Pradyuman in the Sony TV show that ran for more than twenty years, took to his Instagram on Monday, March 13, and penned a heartfelt tribute for the late producer. Sharing his photo, Satam wrote, "Pradeep Uppoor (the maker, pillar of CID), an ever-smiling dear friend, honest & upfront, magnanimously generous to the core....a long long wonderful chapter of my life comes to an end with your exit Boss...love you & miss you, buddy".

As per an ETimes report, Pradeep Uppoor suffered from cancer and breathed his last in Singapore. Narendra Gupta, who played the forensic expert Dr. Salunkhe in CID, also mourned his loss and wrote in the comments section, "It's such a shocking news, I too had a really very long relationship with him. What a wonderful person he was. Rest In peace Pradeep Bhai, I have a part of my life today."

Fans of the show also took to the comments section and shared their grief on Pradeep's demise. One of them wrote, "Thank you Pradeep Uppor Sir for making our childhood memorable with CID. May your soul rest in peace", while another added, "R.I.P. Pradeep Sir...thank you for gifting us CID, May you find peace".

The extremely popular show CID also starred popular characters such as senior Inspectors Abhijeet and Daya, portrayed by Aditya Srivastava and Dayanand Shetty respectively. It premiered on January 21, 1998, and aired its last episode on October 27, 2018. Since then, there have been talks to bring back the show on Indian national television.

READ | When Lata Mangeshkar contacted CID 'headquarters' after hearing the show is going off air

