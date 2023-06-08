Search icon
'Love will stay': Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen are officially divorced; actor pens heartfelt note about co-parenting Ziana

After months of a troubled relationship, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are now officially separated. Here's what Rajeev has said after getting divorced.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 04:40 PM IST

A photo of Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa

After months of a troubled relationship, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are officially divorced. The duo's unsettled marriage was in the press for the past two years. The actors even accused each other of various allegations and shared their discontent about their relationship with the media. 

Last year, Charu and Rajeev decided to give their marriage another chance, and they patched up but for only a few months. Now, the couple has parted ways. As per the media report, the final hearing of their divorce was supposed to happen on June 8. When a media portal reached out to Rajeev, he confirmed that they are officially divorced. Sen and Asopa are parents to daughter Ziana, and the couple has decided to co-parent their daughter. Sen even shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram about his failed marriage on Instagram. Rajeev shared a photo of him with Charu and wrote, "There are no good byes! Just two people who just couldn't hold on to each other. Love will stay. We will always remain mom and dad to our daughter." 

Here's the post 

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and his wife Charu Asopa's troubled marriage were in the news for quite some time. However, in August 2022, the duo patched up and they decided to call off their divorce. After Charu and Rajeev decided to give another chance to their marriage, netizens mocked them saying that their 'divorce' was a publicity stunt. A few others said that their fights were a gimmick for entering Bigg Boss' house. However, their second chance also failed and Charu moved out of Rajeev's house. Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev got married to actress Charu Asopa on June 16, 2019, and they were blessed with Ziana on November 1, 2021.

