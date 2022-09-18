Chahatt Khanna reacts to reports of being linked with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, says 'my family and I...'

Chahatt Khanna-Sukesh Chandrashekar

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's extortion case came up with new developments after the names of Chahatt Khanna, Nikki Tamboli and two other actresses cropped up. As per the media reports, these four actresses met Sukesh in Tihar Jail with the conman's associate Pinki Irani. The reports further added that Chahatt received expensive gifts from the conman.

Now, Chahatt has responded to these reports and stated that the facts are 'twisted,' and she will clarify her side when the 'right time comes.' In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the actress reacted and said that she have seen all the reports about her involvement. "Actually, there is a lot that I want to say, but then I feel why should I have to clarify myself. It makes no sense right now. It is not the time when I should or I need to clarify myself," Khanna stated. Chahatt confirmed that she will definitely talk, not to defend herself, but to reveal what actually happened. "Right now, what the media knows is just half of the whole story,” Chahatt added.

READ: Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case: Nikki Tamboli, Chahatt Khanna met conman in Tihar Jail, reports claim

Bade Acche Lagte Hain star further added that when she will say anything about the matter, the whole Chinese whisper game will begin. "That’s why I want to stay quiet. But when the time comes, if I feel the need to tell the real story, I will definitely,” actress confirmed.

Chahatt even added that she's isn't bothered if people draw conclusions without hearing her side of the story. Khanna stated that they don’t know the reality. "They can say or believe anything they want. They have all the right to do so. Right now, my family and I are just laughing reading all the reports ke kya hai aur kya nikal ke aa raha."

When asked if she will hire a lawyer, the actress said that people who think they have done something wrong hire a lawyer. She knows what she have done. "If I try to hire someone, the lawyer will also laugh at me saying ‘what is this nonsense.' The stuff that is emerging out is really twisted. Ek sentence ko pakad ke highlight kiya hai. It makes no sense for me to be hassled about it right now," the actress concluded.