Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case: Nikki Tamboli, Chahatt Khanna met conman in Tihar Jail, reports claim

In conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's money laundering case, four new names have cropped up. As per the report of India Today, Nikita aka Niki Tamboli, Chahat Khanna, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil met Sukesh while he was in Tihar jail. The reports further stated that all of them had gone to Delhi to meet him via his associate Pinky Irani.

In a charge sheet obtained by the portal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has stated that “During the first meeting in April 2018, the accused Pinky Irani received an amount to the tune of ₹10 lakh in cash from Sukesh Chandrasekhar, out of which she gave cash to the tune of Rs. 1.5 lakh to Nikita Tamboli. On the second occasion, after two to three weeks of her first meeting, she went alone to meet Sukesh Chandrasekhar where she was given cash to the tune of ₹2 lakh and one Gucci Bag by the accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar,”

The report even revealed that as per the charge sheet, Nikki was given an amount of Rs 3.5 lakh and a Gucci bag. On Thursday, actor Nora Fatehi appeared before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police for the same case. Delhi Police commences a fresh round of questioning in the fraud case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, summoning Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez for another round of questioning regarding the same on Wednesday.

Not just Fernandez, but a close aide of the conman has also been summoned by the Delhi Police to deepen their probe into the money laundering and fraud case. Pinky Irani, who is an aide of Sukesh Chandrasekhar, has joined the Delhi Police probe against him.

Pinky Irani, who had apparently introduced Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, arrived at the office of the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police on Wednesday after being summoned in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case.