Janhvi Kapoor is carving a niche for herself in Bollywood, Mr & Mrs Mahi's success is proof | Opinion

Janhvi Kapoor has found the sweet spot of commercial success and critical praise and that too, with a small film, a promising sign for a young actor in the commercial space

When she came into the film industry some six years, Janhvi Kapoor was tentative. A newcomer with little experience in public life, she worked her way to being more comfortable, both in front of the camera and also as a public figure. She was quick to see success, both commercially and critically. But even as Janhvi appeared in a number of films that earned her praise, the spectre of nepotism refused to leave her. Now, it seems that the actress Janhvi is surpassing the star Janhvi, and without compromising on box office returns. That is a sweet spot very few young actors have hit in their careers right now. And for that, the 27-year-old must be credited.

It’s been a little over a week that Mr & Mrs Mahi, her last film, released in the theatres. In that time, the small-budget sports drama has earned Rs 32 crore worldwide and is set to cross Rs 50 crore soon. It’s no mean feat considering the film is not a mass event and the reviews – while positive – were not glowing. But one thing was constant, both the leads – Janhvi and Rajkummar Rao – were praised. The audiences have connected with the story and the box office returns show.

Janhvi’s performances have earned praise in the past too, in films like Gunjan Saxena, Good Luck Jerry, and Mili. But the first two of those were streaming releases. And Mili, despite the praise it earned, did not create a splash at the box office. Janhvi was getting praise but her films were not doing well commercially. Then Mr & Mrs Mahi happened and the signs are positive now. The audiences have not given just her a thumbs but the film itself as well. There is no more ‘waiting for it to arrive on OTT’ caveat to a small film.

At 27, Janhvi is eight films old. She has started her year with a sleeper hit in Mr & Mrs Mahi. But what is promising is that the other two films lined up for later in the year for her are quite diverse. First up is Ulajh, a thriller set in the world of diplomacy where she will be rubbing shoulders with fine actors like Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Adil Hussain. It will perhaps be another test of whether content can win at the box office, and a test of how Janhvi holds up amid a sea of competent performers.

But after that is the film could propel her to the big leagues – the pan-India action thiller Devara Part 1. Starring Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan, the film has been mounted on a reported budget of Rs 300 crore. Hands down, it is the biggest film in Janhvi’s career. Its success could mean more commercial offers and opportunities for the young actress, and it could not come at a better time.

Many a times, it has been pointed out that Janhvi has been ‘lucky’ in the film she received so early in her career, a path Alia Bhatt followed before her. And it is true. Most actresses would give an arm and a leg to lead something like Gunjan Saxena at the age of 23. But to be fair, there have been several contemporaries of Janhvi – also so-called ‘star kids’ – who have not utilized similar opportunities they have been given. On the flipside, the proverbial outsiders among her contemporaries are also now getting meatier roles, be it Sharvari or Triptii Dimri. Janhvi cannot be faulted for being born as who she is. Yes, she got opportunities, but so did many others. She made the most of them and is now reaping those dividends.

If all goes well for her remaining two films, years from now, Janhvi could look back at 2024 as the year when it all changed for better for her in her acting career, the year she went from strength to strength. And even if it doesn’t, then she has shown in the past (remember Roohi), that she can recover from setbacks to fight it again. What she has done for now is give herself a fighting chance to ensure that 2024 is her year.

