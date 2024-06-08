T20 World Cup, IND vs PAK weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in New York? Check latest update

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Paparazzo says south stars 'naklipan karte hain'; slams Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda: 'Bollywood mein...'

Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, fire tenders at spot

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal exits Ather Energy, sells remaining stake to Hero MotoCorp, Nikhil Kamath for Rs...

T20 World Cup 2024: Canadian rapper Drake places huge bet on India to beat Pakistan in New York

Mahir Pandhi on similarities between Animal's Ranbir Kapoor, DJ from Vanshaj: 'It's a reminder that...' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Paparazzo says south stars 'naklipan karte hain'; slams Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda: 'Bollywood mein...'

Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, fire tenders at spot

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

8 side effects of chia seeds 

Longest snakes in the world

 10 highest paying government jobs in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

India Vs Pakistan: Harbhajan Singh And Navjot Singh Sidhu React On IND Vs PAK Clash In T20 WC 2024

PM Modi Oath Ceremony Updates: Leaders Of 7 Neighboring Nations Will Grace PM Modi's Oath Ceremony

NZ Vs AFG Highlights: Another Upset In T20 World Cup 2024, Afghanistan Beat New Zealand By 84 Runs

Mahir Pandhi on similarities between Animal's Ranbir Kapoor, DJ from Vanshaj: 'It's a reminder that...' | Exclusive

Paparazzo says south stars 'naklipan karte hain'; slams Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda: 'Bollywood mein...'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol refused to work with Shah Rukh Khan in this National Award-winning film

HomeCricket

Cricket

T20 World Cup, IND vs PAK weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in New York? Check latest update

The match is scheduled to take place at the Nassau County Cricket Ground in New York on Sunday, June 9.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 08, 2024, 05:53 PM IST

T20 World Cup, IND vs PAK weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in New York? Check latest update
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Cricket enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly anticipating the highly anticipated Group A clash between India and Pakistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup. The match is scheduled to take place at the Nassau County Cricket Ground in New York on Sunday, June 9. India showcased their dominance in their tournament opener against Ireland at the same venue on June 5, while Pakistan suffered a shocking defeat to co-hosts USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Thursday, following an intense super over.

    India has a strong track record against Pakistan in T20 World Cups, winning six out of their seven encounters. While Pakistan's performance against USA was lackluster in all aspects of the game, the anticipation for Babar Azam's team to put up a strong fight against India remains high. According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to cooperate for the match scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm (EDT).

    Weather forecast

    According to AccuWeather's forecast, the weather in New York is expected to range from sunny to partly cloudy between 6:00 am and 2:00 pm local time. The temperature during this time frame is predicted to be between 17-25 degrees Celsius, with only a 5% chance of a slight drizzle.

    New York has experienced several rain interruptions, leading to significant delays in matches as they host a major cricket tournament like the T20 World Cup for the first time. This was evident in England's tournament opener against Scotland on June 5, which was ultimately washed off due to the inclement weather.

    Also read| IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Pakistan

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Pakistan

    Anusha Dandekar says Jason Shah's claims about their failed relationship are lies: 'Everyone wants to use...'

    Meet one of India’s richest man who owns Rs 100000 crore company, sells one of world’s oldest products, net worth is...

    Uganda register first-ever T20 World Cup win, Nsubuga and Shah shine against Papua New Guinea

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol refused to work with Shah Rukh Khan in this National Award-winning film

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

    Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

    Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement