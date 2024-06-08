T20 World Cup, IND vs PAK weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in New York? Check latest update

The match is scheduled to take place at the Nassau County Cricket Ground in New York on Sunday, June 9.

Cricket enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly anticipating the highly anticipated Group A clash between India and Pakistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup. The match is scheduled to take place at the Nassau County Cricket Ground in New York on Sunday, June 9. India showcased their dominance in their tournament opener against Ireland at the same venue on June 5, while Pakistan suffered a shocking defeat to co-hosts USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Thursday, following an intense super over.

India has a strong track record against Pakistan in T20 World Cups, winning six out of their seven encounters. While Pakistan's performance against USA was lackluster in all aspects of the game, the anticipation for Babar Azam's team to put up a strong fight against India remains high. According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to cooperate for the match scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm (EDT).

Weather forecast

According to AccuWeather's forecast, the weather in New York is expected to range from sunny to partly cloudy between 6:00 am and 2:00 pm local time. The temperature during this time frame is predicted to be between 17-25 degrees Celsius, with only a 5% chance of a slight drizzle.

New York has experienced several rain interruptions, leading to significant delays in matches as they host a major cricket tournament like the T20 World Cup for the first time. This was evident in England's tournament opener against Scotland on June 5, which was ultimately washed off due to the inclement weather.

