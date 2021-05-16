'Broken But Beautiful 3' trailer: Sidharth Shukla's raw avatar, chemistry with Sonia Rathee leave an impressive mark

The much-awaited trailer of 'Broken But Beautiful 3' has finally hit the Internet. Starring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in the lead roles, the web series is in its third season. The lead actors have replaced Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi who were in the first two seasons of the show. In 'Broken But Beautiful 3', Sidharth plays Agastya Rao, an aspiring director, falls in love with Rumi Desai played by Sonia, his muse.

Their worlds are different, and they also want different things from each other, which makes a perfect recipe for heartache. The trailer is a roller coaster ride of emotions love, hate, obsession, despair, revenge, and jealousy. The dialogues are relatable, some of which will be seen in the trailer and be a sure-shot hit. For instance, 'It's scary when you get what you want,' 'Sometimes the things you want are not the things you need' and, 'obsession never ends, it shifts', the trailer certainly leaves a lasting impression on the viewers.

Talking about the show, Sidharth said in a statement, "I am really happy to be associated with the season three of 'Broken But Beautiful', a show which has been hugely loved, admired, and appreciated by all. My character Agastya is at the height of his career and the lowest point in his life at the same time. Agastya is reeling from heartbreak and gets into a self-destruction mode. His journey is full of ups and downs. I am hoping that my audience will like this intense side of me."

While Sonia shared, "I was drawn to Rumi's character because of what she stands for and who she is. Season 3 will bring a tornado of emotions where we get to see her transform from a girl to a woman, struggling to find her place in the world. It was a wonderful experience to play Rumi, and I am sure this season will keep everyone on their toes. To say I'm excited is an understatement."

'Broken But Beautiful 3' is set to stream on ALTBalaji from May 29, 2021.